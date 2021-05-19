NHL Playoffs 2021: Updated Schedule, Stanley Cup Odds and Picks

3 of 3

All 16 teams are still alive in the Stanley Cup playoff race, but it's becoming clear which teams are more legitimate championship contenders than others. So it's not too early to predict how things will look once there's only team standing from each division.

Because of the realigned divisions for the 2020-21 season, the first two rounds of the playoffs will consist of only series between teams from the same division (as was the case during the regular season). That means there will be one team from each of the four divisions left following those first two rounds.

In the Central, the last team standing will be the Lightning. They may be the No. 3 seed in the division, but they're healthier now than they have been all season. And this is a team that knows what it takes to make a championship run, having done so during unusual circumstances in the NHL bubble in 2020.

With a 2-0 lead, Tampa Bay is well on its way to beating Florida. And while it will be tested in the second round against Carolina, it should pull out a series win in five or six games.

There won't be any huge surprises out of the North and West Divisions, as the No. 1 seeds should advance past the first two rounds in both.

The Maple Leafs haven't opened their first-round series against the Canadiens yet, but Toronto was the clear top team in the North this season.

It will face a greater challenge in the second round, when it will likely play Edmonton. But the Maple Leafs are hungry for postseason success, having not won a playoff series since 2004.

The Avalanche will emerge from the West, as they'll easily take down the Blues in the first round, then outlast the Golden Knights in what should be a competitive second-round series. However, Colorado has the all-around talent to make a deep playoff run.

Things may be most unpredictable in the East. Any of the four teams could be the last one standing. However, the prediction here is that it will be the Capitals, who will need to rely on their offense to put up big goal totals to advance.

Washington started veteran Craig Anderson at goaltender in Game 2 of its first-round series against Boston, as rookie Vitek Vanecek was injured in Game 1 and Ilya Samsonov is only just returning after being on the COVID-19 list.

Still, the Caps have enough offensive talent to make up for it, and that will help them get past the Bruins and then either the Penguins or Islanders.

So, it will come down to Washington, Toronto, Tampa Bay and Colorado battling it out for the Stanley Cup. Who will come out on top?

It's finally time for the Cup to make its way back to Canada. The Maple Leafs have had hot streaks throughout the season, but they may have saved their best for last. Their deep lineup, led by NHL goals leader Auston Matthews, will be tough for other teams to match up against.

That means Toronto will win its first Stanley Cup since 1967, becoming the first Canadian team to do so since Montreal in 1993.

Prediction: Maple Leafs win Stanley Cup

