Predicting Packers' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers has four consecutive 4,000-yard passing seasons in years in which he played 16 regular-season games.

That run was broken up by a seven-game, injury-shortened 2017 campaign in which the Green Bay Packers went 7-9.

Even though Rodgers has been a model of consistency, he has not reached his career best of 4,643 passing yards that he set in 2011. He was 200 yards shy in 2018.

The NFL's expansion to a 17-game season gives Rodgers an opportunity to eclipse the mark that has stood for a decade.

Rodgers does not have an abundance of top receiving targets, as other top quarterbacks do, but he has three elite top-tier players at their positions.

Green Bay brought back Aaron Jones in free agency, Davante Adams is still in place as the No. 1 wideout, and Robert Tonyan seems poised to follow up on his breakout campaign.

If Rodgers and his top three targets connect as well as they did in 2020, a handful of career highs could be earned in Green Bay in 2021.