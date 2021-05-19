Predicting Cowboys' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are in a position in 2021 to be everything the 2020 team was supposed to be.

The Cowboys walked into 2020 with an eye on the NFC East title and the potential for one of the best offenses in the NFL. Injuries, an embattled defense and a rough start for Mike McCarthy soon dashed those hopes, and Dallas was fortunate the rest of the division was so bad it stayed in the playoff hunt.

All of the things that ailed the team have a chance to be better in 2021, though. McCarthy has had a year to establish rapport with the roster, the defensive coaching staff has been overhauled with Dan Quinn as defensive coordinator and the offense will get Dak Prescott back as well as the offensive line.

The results should be a dynamic offense that gives defenses headaches and a defense that will at least improve.

Here's a quick look at a few of the players who will lead the way and what their stats could look like by the end of the year.