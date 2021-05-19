NBA Teams That Need a Blockbuster Trade Before Next Season

1 of 5

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks



Though the Hawks perked after getting healthier (go figure), they don't appear on the precipice of entering the championship discourse. Maybe they're a De'Andre Hunter mega leap away—he was making it before his injury earlier this season—but the dynamics of their roster are marching toward a certain awkwardness as of now.

John Collins is headed for restricted free agency and bound to get near-max, if not max, money. Trae Young is extension-eligible and a max-contract lock. They paid Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari last offseason. They have fringe-star money invested in Clint Capela for another two years. Kevin Huerter is extension-eligible this year. Hunter and Cam Reddish will be up in 2022.

Some contracts will come off the books in the semi-immediate future, but the Hawks are still about to get pricey over the long haul. Without an undeniable line to title contention as presently built, they should consider asset consolidation in the form of a star trade—market-willing. They don't have the glitziest offers to roll out if Collins and Young are off limits, but a combination of Huerter, Hunter, Reddish, Onyeka Okongwu and picks is a viable starting point.

New Orleans Pelicans

Rushing rebuilds is dangerous. The Anthony Davis-era Pelicans know this all too well. But failing to capitalize on the window of a transcendent star is equally detrimental. The Davis-era Pelicans know this, too.

Zion Williamson transformed into an authentic tent-pole star this season. His body held up for basically the entire year, and he proved that he can handle the burden of being a primary ball-handler. He may only be 20, but he's ready to win now.

New Orleans already kind of acknowledged this urgency last offseason. It sent Jrue Holiday to the Milwaukee Bucks but also acquired and extended Steven Adams after maxing out Brandon Ingram. Viewed in totality, those are the actions of neither a rebuilding team nor calculated wins-chaser. The Pelicans positioned themselves somewhere in between. And it's time to get out.

That might entail taking a temporary step back. Perhaps they clear the runway for Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. by letting Lonzo Ball walk in restricted free agency. Maybe they do the same for Jaxson Hayes and find a taker for Steven Adams. They could go nuclear and gauge the market for Ingram.

Conversely, and more realistically, the Pelicans are built to buy. They have all their own first-round picks on top of controlling a large portion of the Los Angeles Lakers' future. Adams and Eric Bledsoe aren't must-haves, but their price points make for good salary-matching fodder. In the absence of a star-quality prospect, New Orleans has its trio of interesting mystery boxes with NAW, Hayes and Lewis.

A blockbuster pursuit aligns even more with the Pelicans' direction if they re-sign one or both of Ball and Josh Hart (restricted). They could hover around the luxury tax depending on how much either player fetches. Footing an extravagant bill for a core that flamed out of the play-in fracas the past two years won't sit too well. If they're going to reinvest in another portion of the core, they should also consider consolidating the less-integral parts of it.

Washington Wizards

Perhaps the Wizards do need to be prepared for a Bradley Beal trade this offseason or sometime down the line. They should also be ready to continue improving the roster around him.

Hitting home runs in free agency is out of the question. Beal, Davis Bertans and Russell Westbrook make nearly $80 million between them.

Washington instead should be open to seeing what some combination of Deni Avdija, Daniel Gafford, Rui Hachimura and future first-rounders can net if it plans on building a contender around its franchise cornerstone in the near term.