Predicting Giants' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

The New York Giants made some key additions this offseason who are expected to contribute immediately. In free agency, they added wideout Kenny Golladay and tight end Kyle Rudolph. In the draft, general manager Dave Gettleman selected wideout Kadarius Toney and pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari.

New York is also expected to have a healthy Saquon Barkley at running back in 2021, meaning Jason Garrett's offense should have a little more potency than it did a year ago.

Whether any of this is enough to put New York near the front of the NFC East remains to be seen, but the Giants should have reasons for optimism.

However, being better doesn't necessarily mean improving on last year's six wins and making a serious push for the playoffs. For that to happen, players like Barkley, Golladay and quarterback Daniel Jones will have to thrive statistically. Football is a team sport, but teams do best when their biggest stars make the biggest plays.

With this in mind, let's examine some of New York's top players and likely statistical leaders for the 2021 NFL season.