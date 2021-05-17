Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton Placed on 10-Day IL with Quad Injury

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to a left quad strain, the team announced Monday.

The move is retroactive to May 14 after Stanton missed the past few games due to what was referred to as quad tightness.

Injuries are always a concern for Stanton, who has struggled to stay on the field since joining the Yankees.

After playing 158 games in his first season with the team in 2018, the outfielder and designated hitter played just 18 games in 2019 and 23 in during the shortened 2020 season. After staying healthy for the first month of the 2021 campaign, he is now dealing with another issue that will keep him sidelined.

It slows down what has been a strong start to the season, entering the day with a .282 batting average, nine home runs and 24 RBI in 33 games.

Stanton is almost always effective at the plate when healthy, producing an OPS+ of at least 118 in each year of his major league career. He entered the year with four All-Star selections, two Silver Slugger awards and an NL MVP award to go with 312 home runs in 11 seasons.

It means any missed time is a significant setback for the Yankees offense, which has been inconsistent this year.

New York has numerous options to fill the designated hitter role, but Stanton's absence could create more playing time for Brett Gardner and Luke Voit.