2021 NBA Mock Draft: Rounding Up Expert Picks Heading into Final Day of Season

0 of 4

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is set to close on Sunday, which means we'll soon know which teams can start focusing on the offseason. Twenty teams will remain alive for the postseason because of the play-in tournament, with the top six in each conference locking up playoff berths.

Of course, teams like the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons have been focused on the draft and the draft lottery for some time.

While there isn't a "can't-miss" prospect at the top of this draft class, there are some intriguing young players for teams to target. Here, we'll dive into where some experts believe those top prospects might land with a full Round 1 mock draft based on the current pre-lottery order.

Let's dig in.