2021 NBA Mock Draft: Lottery Simulation and Full 2-Round Results

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder's commitment to building through the draft could pay off big with some 2021 lottery luck. It will be a huge night for the franchise. Winning that first pick likely means adding Cade Cunningham to join Shai Gilgeous-Alexlander and create a big, skilled, versatile backcourt.

Cunningham and Gilgeous-Alexander would be easily interchangeable. The 6'8" freshman just finished as the most efficient isolation scorer of any recent top draft pick. But he also shot 40.0 percent from three while showcasing advanced passing skills, which allows him to work as a lead guard or player an offense can run through.

Oklahoma City may think about Evan Mobley here, given the team's major need for a big man. But Cunningham is still widely regarded as the No. 1 overall prospect, and adding the best player will remain the Thunder's top priority during a rebuild.