Why Each NHL Playoff Team Won't Win the Stanley Cup

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs are underway. Sixteen teams are competing in the opening round, all of them believing they have a shot at winning the most coveted award in hockey. Only one, however, will skate away victorious.

Each of the 16 teams has its particular strengths that could help it win the Cup. However, they also all carry weaknesses that could prove fatal to their championship dreams.

Here's a look at what could prevent each of this year's playoff competitors from taking home the Stanley Cup. This list is broken down by each team's placement in the regular-season standings.