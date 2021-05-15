NBA Playoffs 2021: Known Schedule, Bracket Format and Dangerous Teams

0 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The 2020-21 NBA season hasn't gone quite as most would have expected. The Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers lead their respective divisions, while the Brooklyn Nets superteam came together as a legitimate threat with relative ease.

The vaunted—and defending champion—Los Angeles Lakers, meanwhile, has had their season derailed by injuries. That's a real issue for LeBron James and Co., as there are dangerous teams at the back end of the playoff field that should worry some teams at the top.

Los Angeles is likely headed to the play-in tournament, where best-of series are out the window.

Here, you'll find a look at the format and early schedule for the play-in tournament, along with some of those aforementioned dangerous teams.