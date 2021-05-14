X

    Collin Sexton's Most Exciting Plays of His Career

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Collin Sexton has enjoyed a steady rise toward stardom since the Cavs selected him with the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

    The 22-year-old University of Alabama product has averaged 24.4 points, which ranks 18th in the NBA, along with 4.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 58 appearances during the 2020-21 season.

    Sexton sat down with B/R and Microsoft Azure to go through some of the best plays so far across the first three years of his NBA career:

