Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on SummerSlam, Orange Cassidy, More

Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy took a Liger Bomb from PAC that appeared to rattle him. He rolled to the arena floor and could be seen holding his head as the show went to commercial, then never returned to action.

According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, "We're told that he's OK now but an audible was called on the fly to adjust the finish of his match with PAC. When it became clear that Orange Cassidy was hurt and trying to fight through it, a change was called that would preserve Cassidy's spot in the AEW Double or Nothing match."

Sapp also revealed the Three-Way for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, pitting Cassidy against PAC and Kenny Omega, was always the plan.

Analysis

Kudos to AEW for being able to come up with something on the fly that preserved its creative plans without making anyone look bad. Was the execution a bit clunky? Sure, but that's to be expected when plans go sideways to the extent that they did during the Cassidy-PAC match.

The good news is that Cassidy will be OK and should be able to compete in the main event at Double or Nothing. Considering he first appeared at the event in 2019 as part of the catch-all Casino Battle Royale, his presence in the world title match shows how much he has grown as a performer and how popular he is with audiences.

His matches with PAC have been stellar, and throwing Omega into the mix should only elevate things. Do not be surprised if Cassidy bounces back from this scare and has a genuine Match of the Year candidate come May 30.