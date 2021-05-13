Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on SummerSlam, Orange Cassidy, More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on SummerSlam, Orange Cassidy, MoreMay 13, 2021
Orange Cassidy is heading to the AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing on May 30, but not before an injury scare that caused an audible to be called on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite.
Freshly Squeezed's health status headlines what has been a busy week in pro wrestling, with much attention paid to the date and location of WWE's annual Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam.
What might await fans on that front, and will The Usos still be aligned with Roman Reigns by the time that pay-per-view rolls around?
Orange Cassidy Update
Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy took a Liger Bomb from PAC that appeared to rattle him. He rolled to the arena floor and could be seen holding his head as the show went to commercial, then never returned to action.
According to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, "We're told that he's OK now but an audible was called on the fly to adjust the finish of his match with PAC. When it became clear that Orange Cassidy was hurt and trying to fight through it, a change was called that would preserve Cassidy's spot in the AEW Double or Nothing match."
Sapp also revealed the Three-Way for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, pitting Cassidy against PAC and Kenny Omega, was always the plan.
Analysis
Kudos to AEW for being able to come up with something on the fly that preserved its creative plans without making anyone look bad. Was the execution a bit clunky? Sure, but that's to be expected when plans go sideways to the extent that they did during the Cassidy-PAC match.
The good news is that Cassidy will be OK and should be able to compete in the main event at Double or Nothing. Considering he first appeared at the event in 2019 as part of the catch-all Casino Battle Royale, his presence in the world title match shows how much he has grown as a performer and how popular he is with audiences.
His matches with PAC have been stellar, and throwing Omega into the mix should only elevate things. Do not be surprised if Cassidy bounces back from this scare and has a genuine Match of the Year candidate come May 30.
Where Will This Year's SummerSlam Take Place?
The current date and location of this year's SummerSlam is one of the hottest topics in wrestling, as WWE sets its sights on the unofficial start-up of its touring schedule.
WrestleVotes initially reported there were three or four locations on the table "with 1 having better odds than the others." Sapp was less coy, reporting "there have been several cities and locations discussed, but internally Las Vegas seems to be gaining a lot of steam."
Dave Meltzer let slip on Wrestling Observer Radio that the company was also considering Madison Square Garden in New York City.
WrestleVotes also hinted that this year's show could be earlier than normal and Sapp backed it up, revealing August 1 was the date in question. He also stated there is a pay-per-view penciled in for July 18 but its name has yet to be revealed, insinuating that it may be an earlier-than-usual SummerSlam.
Analysis
It's quite interesting how much the simple date and location of a WWE PPV can bring about so much attention. For a company whose creativity is often called into question, its ability to keep fans guessing on seemingly trivial matters is astounding.
If SummerSlam does mark WWE's return to touring, a notable venue in a big city is the perfect place to kick things off. Vegas' magnificent Allegiant Stadium would bring that big-arena feel to the show and make this year's event one of the biggest of all time.
MSG has the history and aura to provide the same atmosphere with a fraction of the audience.
There's something about Vegas in the summer, the various themes WWE could utilize for the show and the fact that it would have beaten AEW back to Sin City that makes that particular venue more alluring for both fans and the company itself.
While nothing is confirmed, if the option is there, one would have to think Vinnie Mac and Co. go the Vegas route.
What's Next for Jimmy and Jey Uso?
Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co reported WWE has big plans for Jimmy and Jey Uso as part of a faction with Roman Reigns and has mapped out months of storytelling.
According to Davis, it begins with The Usos capturing the SmackDown Tag Team Championships from a babyface team, suggesting Rey and Dominik Mysterio will dethrone Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the titles as soon as Sunday at WrestleMania Backlash.
Analysis
The long-running storyline involving Reigns and The Usos has been one of the best in all of professional wrestling. The Tribal Chief's belittling of Jey, plus Jimmy's recent return and unwillingness to fall in line, has created a dynamic that has captured the audience's attention and forced them to invest emotionally.
That WWE officials recognize this and are going to let the story play out rather than rush to wrap it up shows not only how much pull Reigns and on-screen advocate Paul Heyman have backstage but also that the company is also all-in with the program.
Eventually, the endgame has to be The Usos betraying Reigns and gaining a measuring of revenge after a year of torment, but there is plenty of time for that to unfold.
For now, a reunited bloodline that dominates SmackDown and secures Reigns' place at the head of the table is what the blue brand needs, what the performers deserve and what the audience should appreciate.