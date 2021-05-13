NHL Playoff Picture 2021: Analyzing Postseason Races, Standings and Bracket

0 of 4

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

As the NHL regular season winds down, the 16 teams heading to the Stanley Cup playoffs are set. And 12 of them know their first-round opponents.

There's still some uncertainty in the West, where the division title is still up for grabs. But everything will be clear after Thursday night.

If the Colorado Avalanche defeat the Los Angeles Kings, they will win the West Division title and move up to the No. 1 seed. If they lose, then the Vegas Golden Knights will hold on to the top spot. And considering Colorado and Vegas could face off in the second round, home-ice advantage for that series would be huge.

Because of the division realignment for the 2020-21 season, the first two rounds of the postseason will comprise matchups between teams from the same division, just as it's been throughout the regular season. Here's a division-by-division look at the NHL playoff picture.