X

    LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder to Return for Lakers vs. Pacers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 15, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James dribble the ball during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
    Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

    LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder will play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, according to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

    LeBron has missed each of the past six games and 26 of the past 28 while recovering from a high right ankle sprain. Schroder has missed seven games in a row because of health and safety protocols.

    Davis missed the Lakers' last game against the Houston Rockets with an adductor injury, but Trudell noted Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Davis was held out since it was the second game of a back-to-back more so than because of injury.

    The Lakers have been ravaged by injuries this season. James and Davis are at the top of that list, having missed 27 and 36 games.

    Injuries to their top two players is the biggest reason why L.A. is seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 40-30.

    That normally wouldn't be a big issue since a healthy Lakers team can conceivably beat anyone in the playoffs, but this year the teams seeded seventh through 10th in each conference must compete in a play-in tournament to reach the playoffs.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Lakers trail the Portland Trail Blazers by a half-game for the sixth seed, and securing it would allow L.A. to avoid that hurdle.

    But the Lakers need to win Saturday against the Pacers and Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, while the Blazers must lose Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.

    With James, Davis and Schroder in the lineup Saturday, it is plausible that the defending NBA champions could win out and avoid the threat of getting knocked out in the play-in tourney.

    Related

      LeBron and Other NBA Stars Rep WNBA in Warmups

      LeBron and Other NBA Stars Rep WNBA in Warmups
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron and Other NBA Stars Rep WNBA in Warmups

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Ben Wallace Going into the HOF

      Four-time DPOY and NBA Champion will be inducted into the Hall of Fame Sunday with the 2021 class (ESPN)

      Ben Wallace Going into the HOF
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Ben Wallace Going into the HOF

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      5-Star Recruit Picks G League

      Jaden Hardy, a top-5 prospect in the Class of 2021, plans to sign a pro deal with the NBA G League Ignite (Shams)

      5-Star Recruit Picks G League
      NBA logo
      NBA

      5-Star Recruit Picks G League

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA's Top Hall of Fame Classes ⭐

      @HughesNBA ranks the the best classes of all time ahead of this weekend's ceremony

      NBA's Top Hall of Fame Classes ⭐
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA's Top Hall of Fame Classes ⭐

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report