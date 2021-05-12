Thanksgiving Day NFL Schedule 2021: Previewing Cowboys, Lions & Turkey Day Games

2 of 3

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Jared Goff will have to postpone his Thanksgiving dinner for the first time in his NFL career by virtue of playing his first season with the Lions. It's certainly not something he's used to having played his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, who have the longest Thanksgiving Day drought of any team, dating back to 1975.

Something that isn't a long time coming is a Thanksgiving matchup between the Lions and the Bears, who will now meet on the fourth Thursday in November for the third time in four years.

The Bears came out on top in both on Turkey Day in both 2018 and 2019, and have dominated the rivalry throughout that time. The Lions are seeking their first win against their NFC North rival since 2017, when they swept both games.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Bears hold a 10-8 advantage over the Lions.

But for all of the question marks with the Lions heading into 2021—after an offseason that saw the departures of Matthew Stafford and head coach Matt Patricia—the Bears have their fare share of uncertainties.

The biggest question for Chicago will be which quarterback takes the field on Thanksgiving. In the wake of Mitch Trubisky's departure to Buffalo, the team signed Andy Dalton in an eyebrow-raising move during free agency, then drafted Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 11 overall.

In terms of this Thanksgiving Day matchup—and the regular-season meeting—it's likely it will come down to whoever can get their quarterback situation sorted first.