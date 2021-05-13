UFC 262 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 262 goes down Saturday in Houston, Texas, and it looks like it's going to be an enjoyable night for fight fans.

The card will be topped by a lightweight showdown between streaking contenders Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, the winner of which will assume the throne recently vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The card was originally expected to then go to a welterweight fight between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz, but that fight was bumped to UFC 263 next month after Diaz suffered a minor injury. With that shakeup, a lightweight fight between top-10 contenders Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush was promoted to the co-main event spot.

Beyond those two lightweight fights, the UFC 262 main card is rounded out by a women's flyweight fight between Katlyn Chookagian and Viviane Araujo, a featherweight fight between Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos and a men's flyweight bout between Matt Schnell and Rogerio Bontorin.

As always, there's no way to know how any of these matchups will shake out until fight night, but the B/R combat sports team has you covered with predictions for each UFC 262 main card bout.