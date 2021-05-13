Knicks Players Who Need to Boost Free-Agency Value in 2021 Playoffs

1 of 3

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

If there were a Most Improved Player of the First Three Games award, Alec Burks might have strolled to the podium. The veteran spark plug steamrolled into this season with 62 points on 53.1 percent shooting and 11 assists over his first three outings—and he exited the third game early with an ankle injury.

He went through lukewarm and kinda-cold stretches after that before erupting again in March with a nine-game stretch in which he averaged 19.1 points on 45.1/41.5/88.2 shooting. But he is back to playing inconsistent ball—or rather, he was before a knee injury knocked him off the floor.

With all eyes on New York's playoff return, Burks could do himself a lot of favors with another of these torrid runs.

He has the game to do it. His three-ball is falling at a 40.5 percent clip, he can get downhill off of the dribble and he sees the floor well enough to be a complementary playmaker. He just needs to do all of that more consistently, and if he discovers how to do that during the postseason, his bank account will thank him later.