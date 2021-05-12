Free Agents Steelers Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers were relatively quiet on the free-agent market leading up to an NFL draft in which they made nine selections.

Dealing with the realities of a lowered salary cap and several key free agents ready to hit the market, the Steelers had to make some tough decisions in terms of who to keep. Bud Dupree is off to Tennessee, Alejandro Villanueva is now a Baltimore Raven, and Steven Nelson still hasn't found a home.

But the dust has settled on the draft, and the hard work of creating some cap space has been done. The Steelers are sitting at $10 million worth of space, per Spotrac.

The crop of rookies will certainly help the roster transition beyond 2021. But there are still roles on the roster that need to be addressed, and some useful players on the market could be had on the cheap.

As general manager Kevin Colbert continues to mold the roster heading into the summer, here are a few free agents who could help.