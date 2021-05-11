X

    Kawhi Leonard Dominant as Clippers Cruise Past Raptors in Easy Win

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMay 12, 2021

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    The Los Angeles Clippers bounced back from a six-point loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday by finishing off a season-series sweep of the Toronto Raptors with a 115-96 victory at Amalie Arena on Tuesday.

    The win guarantees the Clippers will remain in possession of the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference despite Denver's win over Charlotte on Tuesday.

    Denver entered Tuesday in fourth place, a full game back of the Clips, and needed an L.A. loss to stay in contention for a top-three spot. Meanwhile, the Clippers can cut into the Phoenix Suns' hold on the No. 2 seed with a Golden State Warriors victory Tuesday. Phoenix is three games up on L.A. with three games to play.

    The Raptors have already been eliminated from making the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. The best they could do was play spoiler against former Toronto star Kawhi Leonard. Instead the small forward went off for 20 points in the win.

    Notable Performers

    Kawhi Leonard, SF, Los Angeles Clippers: 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

    Paul George, SG, Los Angeles Clippers: 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

    Chris Boucher, PF, Toronto Raptors: 16 points, 7 rebounds

    Freddie Gillespie, PF, Toronto Raptors: 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks

    What's Next?

    The Clippers' regular-season-ending road trip continues with a stop in Charlotte on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET before continuing on to Houston and Oklahoma City. Toronto heads out on the road for a quick two-game trip next. The Raps will play at the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET followed by a contest against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

