Reds' Amir Garrett Has Suspension Reduced to 5 Games After Appeal

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Amir Garrett had his suspension, which was a result of the benches-clearing incident during a May 1 game against the Chicago Cubs, reduced from seven games to five games.

Per C. Trent Rosencrans of The Athletic, Garrett will begin serving his suspension Tuesday night when the Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In the top of the eighth, Garrett struck out Anthony Rizzo for the second out of the inning. He took a few steps toward the Cubs first baseman and was screaming and pounding his chest in excitement.

Several players in the Cubs dugout—including Javier Baez, who jumped the dugout railing to get onto the field—took exception to Garrett's actions, leading them to storm onto the field. Eventually both benches exchanged words before things calmed. No punches were thrown.

"He's got a style. We all get that," Baez told reporters after the game. "But I'm just not going let him or anyone disrespect my teammates or my team. It was not a big situation, you know? I'm going to try to stay professional with this, but … it doesn't matter who does it in the game—if someone else does it again, we'll go out there again."

MLB initially announced a seven-game suspension for Garrett "for inciting a benches-clearing incident." He appealed the decision, which allowed him to keep playing until a final decision was announced.

Garrett is in his fifth season with the Reds. The 29-year-old lefty has an 8.71 ERA in 12 appearances in 2021. He will be eligible to return Sunday against the Colorado Rockies.