Damian Priest Beats The Miz in Lumberjack Match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash

Photo credit: WWE.com

Damian Priest beat The Miz in a Lumberjack match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night, thus continuing his run of success since getting called up to the main roster.

However, the lumberjacks outside of the ring were not from WWE or even this plane of existence. A group of zombies lined the ring apron throughout the match.

Priest and The Miz fought off the zombies before John Morrison joined the fray to battle the interlopers. The Prince of Parkour eventually succumbed to the "undead" at ringside, and The Archer of Infamy pinned The A-Lister to seal the win.

Priest climbed the ropes to celebrate his win, and the zombies enveloped The Miz inside the squared circle.

The issues between the two men date back to the Royal Rumble in January, when Miz destroyed Bad Bunny's DJ equipment. Priest subsequently eliminated both The A-Lister and Morrison from the men's match.

That led to a rivalry between the team of Priest and Bad Bunny and the duo of Miz and Morrison, with the latter pairing trying as hard as they could to embarrass the singer at every turn.

Instead, it was Bad Bunny who embarrassed them, as he was victorious in his first legitimate match when the Grammy Award-winning musician and Priest beat them in a tag team bout at WrestleMania 37.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

While Bad Bunny left WWE after WrestleMania to focus on his upcoming tour, the rivalry between Priest and The Miz continued, and The Archer of Infamy faced both The A-Lister and The Guru of Greatness on a regular basis on Raw.

Priest lost a handicap match to Miz and Morrison the night after WrestleMania due to interference from Maryse, but he went on an impressive roll after that, beating The A-Lister in a singles match and Morrison in two of them.

Most recently, Priest beat Morrison on the go-home episode of Raw prior to WrestleMania Backlash, which gave him the right to choose the stipulation for his match against The Miz.

Priest informed WWE official Adam Pearce that he wanted a Lumberjack match so that The A-Lister could not run away and avoid going face-to-face with him.

With Morrison busy battling the zombies surrounding the ring, The Miz was forced to confront Priest with no real backup to speak of.

As expected, Priest was victorious, and he can now move on to bigger and better things as WWE continues to push him up the card.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).