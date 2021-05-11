NHL Playoff Picture 2021: Breaking Down Standings and Current Postseason Bracket

0 of 4

John Locher/Associated Press

Every team in the NHL is playing 56 games during the 2020-21 regular season, some of which have already completed their schedules. And every one of those games was against division opponents, as the league realigned for this unorthodox campaign played amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin later this week, the division matchups aren't complete. The first two rounds of the postseason will feature only series between teams from the same division, as the top four teams from each will be whittled down to one.

However, not everything is set with the playoff bracket quite yet. There are still seeding battles taking place in the North and West Divisions over the next few days.

Here's a division-by-division look at the current playoff picture around the NHL.