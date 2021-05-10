Stephen Curry, Warriors Clinch Spot in 2021 NBA Play-in Tournament

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are headed to the postseason.

Thanks to the New Orleans Pelicans' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, the Warriors clinched a spot in the play-in tournament (h/t Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

While it's certain that the team will be playing after Sunday's regular-season finale, it's not yet clear which team they'll face off against. They are currently tied with the Grizzlies for the eighth seed, though that will change when the Warriors wrap up Monday's game against the Utah Jazz.

As the eighth seed, the Warriors would battle the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, who could still find their way out of the play-in tournament. Stephen Curry had a simple answer when reporters asked what he would think about the matchup.

The season didn't go as planned for the Warriors, who were primed to welcome back both of the stars that were absent during the miserable 15-50 campaign in 2020. Curry, who only appeared in five games before suffering a hand injury, has been the bright spot on the Warriors this season, having assumed the lone starring role when Klay Thompson was ruled out for the second consecutive season after he injured his Achilles in the offseason.

Curry entered Monday averaging 31.9 points with 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds, far and away the most productive scorer on the team. Behind him, Andrew Wiggins logs an average of 18.3 points per game, while Kelly Oubre Jr. has been good for 15.4. Just two other players—James Wiseman, who was ruled out for the year, and Eric Paschall are averaging above 9.5 points.

After Monday, the Warriors have three games remaining, and they'll close the season against the Grizzlies in a game that could determine the seeding.