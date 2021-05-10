Bradley Beal, Wife Kamiah Blast Kent Bazemore over Hamstring Injury Remarks

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington Wizards Bradley Beal and his wife Kamiah Adams-Beal, didn't hold back after Golden State Warriors wing Kent Bazemore commented on the three-time All-Star's hamstring injury.

Bazmore told reporters how Warriors star Stephen Curry has "guys hurting hamstrings to keep up" in the NBA scoring race. Beal, who's second in points (31.4 per game) behind Curry (31.9), is out of action with a hamstring strain.

Adams-Beal responded by highlighting the gulf in Bazemore and Beal's playing resumes (warning: NSFW language):

Beal later took to social media to respond as well (warning: NSFW language):

The thing with trash talk is you have to be able to take it when you give it out. Bazemore has carved out a nice career, spanning nine seasons with five teams. Going after Beal inevitably invites people to compare and contrast their career highlights, though.

Bazemore was clearly supporting his teammate, and Curry has been playing out of his mind over the last few months. But not-so-subtly joking about Beal's injury was bound to come back around on him.