Celtics' Jaylen Brown to Miss Around 3 Months After Surgery on Wrist Injury

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown underwent successful surgery on his wrist Wednesday, the team announced Thursday.

He is expected to return to basketball activities in three months, giving him plenty of time to get back to 100 percent by the start of next season.

The 24-year-old suffered a torn scapholunate ligament in his left wrist which required surgical intervention, leaving him unavailable for the remainder of the year.

Brown enjoyed a career year in 2020-21, averaging 24.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists while shooting 39.7 percent from beyond the arc. He also received his first All-Star nod.

The injury was still a microcosm of the Celtics' season, though, with a variety of issues leading to a disappointing record despite entering the year with high expectations.

Marcus Smart missed time because of a calf strain, while Jayson Tatum and Evan Fournier both felt the effects of COVID-19 well after they returned to the court. Kemba Walker didn't get onto the court until January while recovering from a minor procedure on his knee.

The departure of Gordon Hayward in a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets raised some questions because Boston was unable to address his departure on the wing. Having so many key players out of action for long stretches subsequently did in the Celtics' hopes of winning a championship.

By this point, the franchise would probably love nothing more than to turn the page to 2021-22.