Knicks Rumors: Kyle Lowry, Lonzo Ball, Dennis Schroder Will Be Among FA Targets

Noah K. Murray/Associated Press

The New York Knicks are headed to the playoffs this season for the first time since 2012-13, but they reportedly already have their eyes on improving at point guard for the 2021-22 campaign.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, Dennis Schroder, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry are all on the Knicks' "radar for the offseason."

Ball is a restricted free agent this offseason, while Lowry and Schroder are both scheduled to hit the open market.

The Knicks are often seen as a potential landing spot for high-profile free agents because of the market they play in, but they have more than New York working for them heading into the upcoming offseason.

After all, head coach Tom Thibodeau wasted no time establishing a winning culture in his first season with the team. Julius Randle looks like a franchise cornerstone, RJ Barrett is a young building block and veterans such as Derrick Rose have proved this season that they can be productive contributors in Thibodeau's system.

Throw in an opportunity to call Madison Square Garden home and potentially lead the Knicks back into NBA Finals contention, and it's not difficult to see why free agents could be attracted to joining New York.

Landing Ball could prove more difficult since he is a restricted free agent and the New Orleans Pelicans may be interested in maintaining their young core of him, Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, but Lowry could be looking for a championship contender for the home stretch of his career.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 35-year-old is a Toronto Raptors legend, but the team has struggled for much of this season and doesn't look to be on the verge of challenging for another run like its 2019 championship in the immediate future.

As for Schroder, he would give the Knicks another scorer who could take advantage of the space created by the attention Randle attracts.

While the Knicks may make some noise during the upcoming playoffs, adding any of these point guards would make them all the more dangerous next season.