    Bradley Beal Says Hamstring Injury Won't Be '100%' for Wizards vs. Celtics

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIMay 17, 2021
    Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal pulls up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
    Aaron Gash/Associated Press

    Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal said he will not be at 100 percent for the team's play-in game against the Boston Celtics because of his lingering hamstring injury.  

    "There's no setback. I didn't injure it any worse than it already, so that's positive. Obviously it won't be 100 percent. I've just got to manage it the best I can," Beal told reporters Monday.

    Beal said his decision to play in Sunday's regular-season finale was a "hard-headed decision to play when I probably shouldn't have." 

    The guard has been the focal point of the Wizards throughout the 2020-21 season, averaging 31.3 points and 4.4 assists and shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from deep. While it hasn't been a strong season for the team as a whole, which went 34-38 to clinch the No. 8 spot, the 27-year-old is having the best season of his career.

    Beal missed time at the end of March with a hip injury and then was ruled out for two games at the beginning of May to manage a hamstring injury.

    Without Beal, the Wizards looked largely to Russell Westbrook to keep up his strong play, but there's no statistical replacement for the star on the roster. 

