NBA Draft Lottery 2021: Predictions, Updated Standings for No. 1 Pick

3 of 3

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

While every draft board is unique, it seems relatively safe to assume that most (if not all) will start with Cade Cunningham at the top.

The 19-year-old came into the campaign as the highest-rated prospect in this class and did nothing to lose that spot. If anything, he solidified his place by alleviating any concerns about his scoring (20.1 points per game) and shooting touch (40.0 percent from deep, 84.6 percent at the line).

Cunningham works best on the ball, but if his shooting holds up, he can add value away from it, too. Defensively, his combination of length (6'8" with a 7'0" wingspan), athleticism and feel should allow him to check multiple spots. He can be an organization's best player, but he can also fit with anyone who currently holds that title.

The next batch of prospects—Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs and Jalen Green—are ranked closely enough that team needs could factor into the decision-making process.

For instance, the Rockets seem early enough into their post-James Harden rebuild that they should take the best player available, but if they hold the aforementioned trio in similar regard and are dead-set on Christian Wood being their long-term answer at center, they might nudge Suggs or Green ahead of Mobley.

If the Warriors are in position to draft one of these three, they might also back off Mobley because of James Wiseman's presence.

The Pistons and Cavaliers, meanwhile, might view their recent investments at the guard spots—Killian Hayes in Detroit; Collin Sexton and Darius Garland in Cleveland—as reason to bump Suggs behind the other two.

The Magic's need for offensive oomph could vault Green to the top, since he projects to be the best scorer of the bunch.