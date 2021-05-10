Lakers' Alex Caruso on Anthony Davis' 42-Point Game: 'The Beast Is Waking Up'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Anthony Davis reminded the world that he and the Los Angeles Lakers are still dangerous in Sunday's win over the Phoenix Suns.

"I've heard a lot of chitchat, some tweets, some words around the world about A.D. is so soft. ... The beast is waking up," Lakers guard Alex Caruso told Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet after the game.

He added: "We're a good-ass team, Mike. When we are fully healthy and we got our guys rolling, I still think we're the best team in the world."

Davis had 42 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals in the 123-110 win over Phoenix, the No. 2 seed in the West. It came after the team's disappointing loss to the Portland Trail Blazers two nights earlier in which Davis impressed with 36 points and 12 boards.

The forward missed over two months with a calf injury, but he appears to be back to full strength ahead of the playoffs.

As well, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Monday that LeBron James could return this week, either Tuesday against the New York Knicks or Wednesday against the Houston Rockets. The four-time MVP has only played two games since March 20 while dealing with an ankle injury.

If both James and Davis are on the court, the Lakers will be dangerous in the playoffs regardless of their seed. This duo led Los Angeles to a title last season, and the team arguably has more depth in the rotation this time around.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The problem is the Lakers have struggled mightily in recent weeks, losing eight of 11 games. They have a 10-16 record since James suffered his injury.

The Lakers have dropped to No. 7 in the Western Conference, which would place them in the play-in tournament. With their poor recent form, the potentially rusty superstars and a difficult path in the postseason, they face an uphill battle to win another title.