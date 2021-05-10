Free Agents Eagles Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

During the 2021 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles addressed many of their biggest needs. They bolstered their receiving corps with the addition of DeVonta Smith, and they used six of their nine selections on defensive players, which should help them improve on that side of the ball.

However, that doesn't mean Philadelphia is done adding to its roster this offseason, even if it still doesn't have a ton of financial flexibility. (The Eagles currently have $4.3 million of available cap space, per Over the Cap.)

There are still decisions Philadelphia will need to make that could free up some cap space. And if that happens, it could have the ability to sign some free agents. While the top names are no longer on the market, there are still some available players who may make an impact in 2021.

Here's a look at three free agents the Eagles should consider signing this offseason.