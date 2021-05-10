Free Agents Jets Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The New York Jets were active early in free agency, adding some noteworthy players at key areas of need. They also had an eventful three days at the 2021 NFL draft, selecting a new franchise quarterback (Zach Wilson) and bolstering their roster with plenty of other young talent.

However, the work isn't done for New York. There are still some holes on its roster that it should address prior to the start of the 2021 season, especially if it wants to bounce back from a 2-14 campaign in 2020. And the Jets still have $25 million of available cap space (per Over the Cap), so they have the ability to make moves.

With the new season about four months away, some solid players are still available on the free-agent market. While the biggest stars have long been signed to deals, several of these players who remain unsigned could end up being difference-makers in 2021.

Here's a look at three free agents who the Jets should still consider signing this offseason.