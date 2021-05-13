CFB Transfers Who Could Have the Biggest Impact in 2021 Season

9 of 9

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

While we're predominantly focused on guys who could be stars for teams that should be great, we would be remiss if we didn't also briefly mention a few players who should be stars on teams that conceivably could win their conference. (As well as two major "free agents" who have not yet chosen a new home.)

McKenzie Milton, QB (UCF to Florida State): Milton has not played since suffering that horrific leg injury in November 2018, but he was a Heisman candidate once upon a time. If he's even 75 percent of the quarterback he once was—he looked pretty doggone good in FSU's spring game—the Seminoles could be a major factor in the ACC.

Tyler Shough, QB (Oregon to Texas Tech): Shough's decision to leave Oregon came as a big surprise, considering he did a respectable job as the Ducks' primary QB last season. Now, instead of battling with Anthony Brown and Ty Thompson for the lion's share of 25-30 pass attempts per game, Shough should be the starter for a Texas Tech team that throws closer to 45 times per game. The Red Raiders probably aren't going to win the Big 12, but Shough may well lead the nation in passing yards if he stays healthy.

Alan Bowman, QB (Texas Tech to Michigan): A big reason Shough went to Texas Tech in mid-February was that Bowman left Lubbock in late January. When he was able to stay healthy, Bowman was a solid quarterback, throwing for more than 380 yards on six occasions. He isn't likely to start for the Wolverines, but he could be an intriguing factor/backup.

Charlie Brewer, QB (Baylor to Utah); T.J. Pledger, RB (Oklahoma to Utah); Chris Curry, RB (LSU to Utah): The Utes restocked the shelves on offense in a big way. Brewer had more than 10,000 combined passing and rushing yards over the past four seasons at Baylor and will provide a major upgrade over last year's convoluted QB situation. At running back, the Utes had found a star in Ty Jordan, but he tragically died an accidental shooting in December. Pledger and Curry should both be in the mix for the starting gig on a roster in which no returning player rushed for even 100 yards in 2020.

Zach Charbonnet, RB (Michigan to UCLA): After rushing for more than 700 yards and 11 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2019, Charbonnet found himself in Jim Harbaugh's doghouse last year. Now he's in UCLA, where he'll likely split touches with returning super senior Brittain Brown.

Wan'Dale Robinson, RB/WR (Nebraska to Kentucky): Given what he was able to do with Lynn Bowden Jr. from 2017-19, it should be fun to watch Mark Stoops integrate Robinson into his offense this year. The former Cornhusker had a combined 134 carries and 91 receptions for 1,494 total yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons.

Jordan Strachan, LB (Georgia State to South Carolina): Transitioning from the Sun Belt to the SEC will be a challenge, but Strachan racked up 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles last season. For a South Carolina defense that needs all the help it can possibly get, he could be this year's most noteworthy Group of Five-to-Power Five transfer.

Arik Gilbert, TE (LSU to ?); Derion Kendrick, CB (Clemson to ?): Hands down, these are the two most intriguing names left in the portal. The teams that get these guys should also get a slight boost in the projected preseason rankings. Gilbert in particular could be a national-landscape shifter.