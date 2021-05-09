Quick Takes on Booking Eva Marie on WWE Raw, Mansoor, AEW's Title Picture, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

With Monday Night Raw struggling creatively now more than ever before, it was imperative WWE incorporated some fresh faces into the program. Thankfully, the company took a few small steps in the right direction with the introductions of Eva Marie and Mansoor on the most recent edition.

Marie left WWE in 2017 to pursue other endeavors, including acting, but now finds herself back in the world of wrestling. Mansoor, on the other hand, has been working his way up the WWE system and embarked on an undefeated streak that lasted nearly two years before losing to Sheamus by disqualification this past week.

It's evident SmackDown doesn't need to make the same adjustments Raw does, especially coming off the throwback-themed episode of the blue brand Friday night. From the returns of Jimmy Uso and Teddy Long to the progression of several stories, it was a fun night that illustrated just how superior of a show it is to Raw in almost every respect.

All Elite Wrestling also has momentum on its side heading into Double or Nothing on May 30, though the AEW World Championship match for the pay-per-view remains in doubt. Pac and Orange Cassidy will do battle Wednesday on Dynamite to determine Kenny Omega's next challenger.

This week's installment of Quick Takes will tackle the arrivals of Eva Marie and Mansoor on Raw, why Omega vs. Pac must happen at Double or Nothing, the fallout from Blood and Guts and more.