Who Will Canelo Alvarez Face Next After Beating Billy Joe Saunders?

Another day. Another few million dollars.

And another bullet point on a resume suggesting Canelo Alvarez is the world's best boxer.

The cinnamon-haired Mexican superstar added another highlight to a 15-year career already full of them, wresting the WBO super middleweight belt from a previously unbeaten Billy Joe Saunders atop a pay-per-view event before 73,126 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It was the largest indoor boxing crowd in U.S. history.

Alvarez, a pro since age 15, beat Saunders by TKO after eight rounds to capture the new bauble to go along with the WBA and WBC titles he'd already possessed at 168 pounds. It was his 56th career win against two draws and a single loss, to Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

Saunders retired on his stool after sustaining an eye injury during the eighth round.

One judge had it 77-75 for Alvarez at the time of the stoppage. Two others had it 78-74.

The B/R combat sports team also had it 77-75.

"It was not as difficult as I expected," Alvarez said.

Not surprisingly, given that he'd arrived to the ring as a 7-1 favorite, it also opens the door to even more combative windfalls for Alvarez. Now 30, he's also held belts at 154, 160 and 175 pounds, and has said recently that his new goal is to become the first undisputed champion in super middleweight history.

With that as a cue, B/R digested Saturday's result and got to work on a list of choices for Alvarez as he ponders his next fight (or two). He's long been a stalwart of fight weekends adjacent to Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day (Sept. 16)—and is expected to return in 2021.

