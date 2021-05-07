Best Landing Spot for Daniel Bryan After WWE Contract Reportedly Expired

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

Daniel Bryan is a free agent for the first time in over a decade, and his future with WWE is entirely up in the air, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc),

Although it's likely he'll return to the company he's called home since 2010, nothing is set in stone. He told BT Sport in December that he was interested in transitioning into a part-time role that would allow him to be home with his family more often than he currently is but still compete on occasion.

As history has shown us, WWE will go above and beyond to lock him down to whatever type of deal he wants to ensure he stays put. However, if he's also looking to test the waters elsewhere and reignite his love for wrestling by mixing it up with fresh competition all over the world, then free agency might be his best bet.

Looking at the landscape of the wrestling world, there are a handful of exciting possibilities for the former American Dragon to explore. All Elite Wrestling is an obvious option, but promotions such as New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor and even Impact are thriving at the moment and would benefit hugely from having a household name on their rosters.

As seen in his Universal Championship clash with Roman Reigns on the April 30 episode of SmackDown, Bryan, who turns 40 on May 22, still has a lot left in the tank and is as hot of a commodity as ever.

While he contemplates the next chapter of his career, let's look at the best potential landing spots for the former WWE champion.