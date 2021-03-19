Daniel Bryan Shoots on Roman Reigns, WWE and AEW Dream Opponents and More

8 of 8

The older Bryan gets and the more his kids grow up, the more he realizes that he's missing valuable time with his them by being on the road. After all the sacrifices and the many contributions he's made to the wrestling business, his decision to put his family first can't be disputed.

"The hard thing for me is that I do a lot of meditation, and I try to be very present with them, but these moments when they're young go by so fast," he said. "The saying that the days are long but the years are short is so true. There are some days that feel like they take forever when you have a crying baby and all this sort of stuff, but my daughter's turning four in May, and it seems like it's gone by so fast.

"She's at this point now where she's like, 'Momma, dada, can I sleep between you?' We don't do it much, but there's going to be a time where she's not going to want that. I want to experience all of those things and do that sort of stuff. That's kind of where I'm at."

It's impossible for Bryan to put an exact number on how many days out of the year he plans to wrestle. Labeling himself a part-timer doesn't do it justice, either, because of how vague that term has become. At the same time, he doesn't want to walk away from the wrestling because he still very much enjoys what he does. Teaching his kids that lesson in life is also of importance to him.

"The issue is—I don't want to say issue, but the main thing is, what is full time and what is not full time because the lines are being blurred between those all the time," he said. "How much do you want to stay at the house? How much do you want to stay at home? There's also a part of me where, because I'm so passionate about it and I get so excited about it, I think it's good for me to do it a decent amount because you want to show your kids you're excited about something.

"I want my daughter and my son to see that their dad loves doing his work, that his work isn't this, 'Ugh, I have to slog to work today.'" I don't want them to have that relationship with work so they can do something they love. It's a weird thing to think about, and we don't have the answers. My wife and I are talking about it, and we don't have the answers, and it might just be trial-and-error to see what's a good balance between being home and to be able to go do this thing that I love so much."

