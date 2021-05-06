Celtics X-Factors That Will Decide Boston's Fate Amid 2021 NBA Playoff Race

0 of 3

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics could win what's left of their 2020-21 NBA season and still fall short of expectations.

It's been that kind of year for the Shamrocks.

All could be forgiven, though, if the Celtics can recreate the playoff success they've enjoyed of late. If they booked their fourth Eastern Conference Finals trip in five years, few would remember the rocky regular season that preceded it.

That's still possible, by the way. With a dynamic wing tandem like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Boston will always have at least a puncher's chance regardless of what it's up against.

But for the Celtics to deal a few knockout blows this postseason, they'll need the following three X-factors to rise to the occasion.