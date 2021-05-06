Lakers X-Factors That Will Decide LA's Fate Amid 2021 NBA Playoff Race

1 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Andre Drummond's per-game marks paint him as something close to a difference-maker. They've even helped him book a pair of All-Star trips.

As big as the numbers often are—15.6 points and 12.1 rebounds this season—his impact typically struggles to measure up.

He is basically a break-even player for his career. Through eight-plus NBA campaigns, his floor presence has meant the difference of 0.1 points per 100 possessions. It's the same story in L.A., as the Lakers have fared 0.1 points better per 100 possessions without him.

Maybe this is wishful thinking, but his size, athleticism and interior activity should matter more. This is his chance to change the narrative. The Lakers don't have a perfect option at center—well, not when Davis mans the middle—and Drummond has an opportunity to take hold of that position. It's not just about piling up points and boards, it's the substance beneath them.

If that light bulb happens to click during his third-ever playoff run—and first with a chance at a title—he could really elevate this club.