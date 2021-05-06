Knicks X-Factors That Will Decide NY's Fate Amid 2021 NBA Playoff Race

0 of 3

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have their swagger back.

More importantly, they've locked up their first winning record since 2013 and will soon secure their first playoff ticket over the same stretch.

With All-Star forward Julius Randle steering the offense, and skipper Tom Thibodeau demanding high energy and precise execution on defense, the 'Bockers present certain problems for opponents at both ends of the floor.

For the Knicks to carry over their success into the postseason, though, they'll need other players to contribute to their winning formula. The following three X-Factors will help determine just how far this thrill ride can go.