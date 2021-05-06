NBA Youngsters Who Could Be Traded for a Star This Offseason

0 of 5

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Young talent is the hottest commodity in the NBA.

It's cheap, it has upside (which means hope for the fanbase), it's easier to control for long periods of time, and it comes with built-in retention advantages—like larger raises on new deals and matching rights in restricted free agency.

That's why its acquisition is an end goal for every team. In some cases, though, it's also a means.

Organizations that feel they're one piece away from contention rarely have the patience or the inclination to wait for a 20-year-old to develop. Timelines at the top are compressed, and the cost of going for it in the present is often surrendering a valuable piece of the future. Contending teams dangle draft picks, but younger prospects that would otherwise be untouchable also find themselves on the table.

Under normal circumstances, none of the players we'll list here would be available. But their teams have good reason to chase instant gratification, and even more importantly, they don't have better paths toward improvement.

This offseason, we'll see some veteran teams close ranks and prepare to make a run. They'll need help, and you'd better believe they'll use their young players to get it.