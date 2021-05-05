Browns Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

0 of 3

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have transformed themselves into a Super Bowl contender this offseason. Coming off an appearance in the AFC Divisional Round, general manager Andrew Berry utilized free agency and the NFL draft to give serious upgrades to nearly every need they had.

The Browns' draft was nearly universally loved by analysts. In a compilation of draft grades from 18 writers, they carried the second-highest GPA. They were only bested by the Chicago Bears who got a potential franchise quarterback.

Berry did a great job of working the draft board and finding value with most of his picks.

Some players are more likely to make their contributions down the road. Third-round receiver Anthony Schwartz will have to compete with Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones for targets. In 2022, that likely won't be the case.

Others are going to be expected to contribute early on a team that has serious playoff aspirations. Specifically, these three players should make an instant impact.