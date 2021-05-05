Browns Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

Browns Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 SeasonMay 5, 2021
The Cleveland Browns have transformed themselves into a Super Bowl contender this offseason. Coming off an appearance in the AFC Divisional Round, general manager Andrew Berry utilized free agency and the NFL draft to give serious upgrades to nearly every need they had.
The Browns' draft was nearly universally loved by analysts. In a compilation of draft grades from 18 writers, they carried the second-highest GPA. They were only bested by the Chicago Bears who got a potential franchise quarterback.
Berry did a great job of working the draft board and finding value with most of his picks.
Some players are more likely to make their contributions down the road. Third-round receiver Anthony Schwartz will have to compete with Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones for targets. In 2022, that likely won't be the case.
Others are going to be expected to contribute early on a team that has serious playoff aspirations. Specifically, these three players should make an instant impact.
CB Greg Newsome II
One of the biggest questions on the Browns roster going into the draft was cornerback. Denzel Ward will definitely play on one side of the defense, but the competition for the second outside cornerback spot was questionable.
They couldn't have done better answering that question than with Greg Newsome II. The Northwestern defender was the third cornerback on Bleacher Report's big board and draws comparisons to Darrelle Revis and Richard Sherman.
Newsome doesn't have the size and length of Sherman. At 6'0" and 192 pounds, he has enough size to play outside and help out in the run game but doesn't hold an advantage against bigger receivers.
What he does bring to the table is physicality. The 20-year-old plays with a competitive edge and makes plays on the ball. He had one interception and seven pass breakups in just three games in 2020 after breaking up nine passes in eight games as a sophomore.
Greedy Williams will most likely be Newsome's direct competition for snaps, but his nerve injury from last season makes him a bit of a question mark. If the Browns were confident he could be the starter across from Ward, they wouldn't have made this pick.
Early Stats Prediction: 48 tackles, two interceptions, 10 pass breakups
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
It's hard not to love the Browns' second-round pick of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as one of the best values in the whole draft. Going into Day 1, the hybrid defender was 19th on the consensus big board and the 17th projected pick to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Had the Browns taken him at 26, it probably would have been a universally praised pick.
Instead, the 21-year-old fell out of the first round altogether and the Browns traded up to get him in the second. Later, it was revealed by Adam Schefter of ESPN that he was diagnosed with a heart condition in the draft process but was ultimately cleared.
The Browns haven't taken an off-ball linebacker in the first or second round since D'Qwell Jackson in 2006. Even classifying Owusu-Koramoah in that way doesn't really encapsulate the kind of player he is. The Notre Dame product was the 14th player on our big board and the No. 1 linebacker, but his player comparison in his scouting report is Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.
That's because he can be deployed all over the defense. He played quite a bit of slot at Notre Dame in addition to his responsibilities in the box. He's an incredible athlete who can fit in with any sub-package.
As long as defensive coordinator Joe Woods has a plan (and it's hard to believe they would take him without one), their second-round pick will be an immediate contributor, especially in coverage.
Early Stats Prediction: 65 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, 6 TFL
DT Tommy Togiai
If there's one position that has declined on the Browns roster this offseason, it's defensive tackle. The departures of Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson had less to do with their play and more to do with the financial ramifications of letting them walk.
Allowing the pricey veterans to find new homes cleared up cash, but it also opened up the 1,442 snaps they played last season.
Richardson was on the field for 74.1 percent of the defensive snaps, while Ogunjobi represented 59.7 percent.
Given the depth the Browns added this season or are coming back from injury, it would appear they plan to have a bigger rotation on the interior this year. Andrew Billings is coming back from injury, the team signed Malik Jackson and brought in undrafted free agent Marvin Wilson.
In short, Tommy Togiai is going to have to carve out his role, but it's not hard to project what that role could be. His scouting report points out his impressive strength for his 6'1½" 296-pound frame and relentless pursuit reminded Justis Mosqueda of Javon Hargrave.
Hargrave is a pass-rushing nose tackle, which is the role Togiai can play for the Browns, relieving Billings on passing downs and pushing the pocket.
Early Stats Prediction: 20 tackles, one sack, three TFL, three quarterback hits