Cowboys Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys took in a serious influx of talent over NFL draft weekend. In total, they picked 11 rookies in the talent grab and signed another 10 in the undrafted free agent free-for-all.

In reality, only a handful will actually make their presence felt in the first season. With 21 total rookies fighting for roster spots and the number of active players sitting at 97, there simply isn't enough room for many of them to make it through camp.

The team will be calling on a handful to be difference-makers in Year 1, though. The Cowboys made five selections in the top 100 picks, and it should be expected that most of those guys will carve out some kind of role on the team.

Here's a look at the three who should make the biggest impact and an early attempt to quantify what they will bring to the table in their first year.