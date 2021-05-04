NBA Free Agents 2021: Predictions for Players Who Will Command Most Interest

1 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

It seems unlikely that Leonard will leave the Los Angeles Clippers. But there is a strong chance that the 29-year-old forward will decline his player option for the 2021-22 season and hit free agency this summer. Then, it will be up to the five-time All-Star whether he wants to return or head somewhere else.

Leonard signed with the Clippers in July 2019, and they're one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season. Los Angeles currently sits in fourth and should be an NBA title contender when the playoffs begin (if it can finally get past the second round for the first time in franchise history).

With his option being worth $36 million, Leonard would be able to make a higher salary if he opts out and hits the market. However, The Athletic's Sam Amick and John Hollinger reported last month that even when Leonard likely does that, it's widely expected that he'll then re-sign with the Clippers.

"As it stands, that's the word from Clippers sources and rival executives alike," Amick and Hollinger wrote.

So, expect Leonard to be back in Los Angeles, where he'll continue to play alongside fellow star Paul George and help to make the Clippers one of the strongest teams in the league.

Prediction: Leonard opts out, re-signs with Clippers