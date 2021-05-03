    Seahawks' DK Metcalf to Run 100m at 2021 USATF Golden Games Track Meet

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2021

    Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf famously turned heads at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine by running a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. Soon, Metcalf will once again put his blazing speed on display.

    USA Track and Field announced Monday the 23-year-old will run in the Golden Games and Distance Open. According to OlympicTalk, he'll compete in the 100-meter dash.

    Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Bob Hayes is the most famous example of a football star who crossed over from track and field. Hayes won the gold medal in the 100-meter dash in the 1964 Summer Olympics before debuting for the Cowboys in 1965 and making three All-Pro teams.

    In an NFL context, Metcalf's speed sets him apart. 

    But he may not look that fast against runners who are training for a spot on the U.S. Olympic squad. To put his 40 time into perspective, Usain Bolt clocked in at 4.22 seconds in 2019.

    Having little formal training in track and field—he didn't compete for Ole Miss—relative to his competitors, Metcalf might be made to look human on Sunday.

