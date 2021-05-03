Giants Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

0 of 3

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The New York Giants were one of the more unpredictable teams over draft weekend. After avoiding trading down in past years, general manager Dave Gettleman did so in the first and second rounds this year.

The result is a bevy of additional picks in 2022.

"To be honest with you, it makes it fun knowing that we have all these opportunities to take players next year," director of college scouting Chris Pettit said, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.

Fans, though, will be far less concerned with those extra picks—at least until next offseason—than they are with this year's selections. They will be hoping for the incoming rookie class to make an immediate impact on New York's 6-10 roster.

Here we'll examine three players who should do exactly that.