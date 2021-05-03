Patriots Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2021 Season

0 of 3

David Dermer/Associated Press

Mac Jones is the New England Patriots' quarterback of the future. He just may not be their signal-caller to begin the 2021 season.

On Thursday night, the Pats didn't need to trade up in order to add one of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class, as Jones fell to them at No. 15. The Alabama product appears to be a great fit for New England's offense, and he could go on to have a big career.

However, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said following the opening night of the draft that Cam Newton is still the team's starting quarterback. He told reporters that Jones has "got a lot of learning in front of him."

Perhaps Jones will get on the field in 2021, but it may not early. However, there are other players New England drafted who could make a more immediate impact during their rookie seasons.

Here's a look at several players the Patriots drafted who could quickly become contributors for the team.