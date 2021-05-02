Celtics' Evan Fournier Says He Feels Like He Has a Concussion After COVID-19

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Boston Celtics swingman Evan Fournier continues to feel the effects of COVID-19 despite having recovered from the virus.

Following Sunday's 129-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Fournier said his depth perception "is really bad right now" and he feels as though he's experiencing a concussion:

The 28-year-old also lamented the timing of his COVID-19 diagnosis and how it has made his adjustment to the Celtics more difficult.

"People don't really know my game here," he told reporters. "For the first time in my career, I have a chance to make a really deep run in the playoffs. Finally with a great team. That I got COVID and I'm feeling like this, it's heartbreaking, to be honest."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.