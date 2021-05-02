    Celtics' Evan Fournier Says He Feels Like He Has a Concussion After COVID-19

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 3, 2021

    Boston Celtics' Evan Fournier during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets Friday, April 2, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    Boston Celtics swingman Evan Fournier continues to feel the effects of COVID-19 despite having recovered from the virus.

    Following Sunday's 129-119 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Fournier said his depth perception "is really bad right now" and he feels as though he's experiencing a concussion:

    The 28-year-old also lamented the timing of his COVID-19 diagnosis and how it has made his adjustment to the Celtics more difficult.

    "People don't really know my game here," he told reporters. "For the first time in my career, I have a chance to make a really deep run in the playoffs. Finally with a great team. That I got COVID and I'm feeling like this, it's heartbreaking, to be honest."

                

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

