    Hawks' Trae Young to Have MRI on Ankle Injury; Plans to Play in Game 4 vs. Bucks

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 28, 2021
    Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, April 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    Matt Slocum/Associated Press

    Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young will undergo an MRI on Monday morning after suffering an ankle injury during the third quarter of Sunday night's 113-102 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 3.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Trae Young says he's getting an MRI in the morning on his ankle. He says the plan for him is to play in Game 4, but that he'll be getting "as much treatment as I can" between now and then.

    Young left the game briefly after tweaking his ankle, an injury that occurred after he appeared to inadvertently step on a ref's foot:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Trae Young heads to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury Prayers up 🙏 https://t.co/KqbwUuUHMr

    The Hawks star was able to return early in the fourth quarter, but he was not able to help his team pull out the victory. He finished with 35 points (12-of-23 shooting, including 6-of-14 from three-point range) and four assists in the loss.

    Atlanta will have a chance to try to even the series with Game 4 on Tuesday.

    Young, 22, remains one of the game's brightest young stars and Atlanta's most valuable talent, averaging 25.3 points and 9.4 assists per game this season. Any chance the Hawks have of making a deep run in the postseason hinges solely on a healthy Young playing well. 

    The young Hawks have been one of the feel-good stories this season, as offseason additions Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari have paired nicely with Atlanta's young core of Young, John Collins and De'Andre Hunter, among others. 

    Young most recently missed four games in April with a left ankle sprain. Atlanta went 2-2 in that stretch. 

    "I always try to battle back (from injury) and get back to the court as fast as possible," he said in April after returning. "I was just doing a lot of treatment, and (Atlanta's training staff) did a great job helping me to get back on the court."

    Atlanta will be hoping his current injury isn't too serious. Should Young miss time or be limited, Lou Williams could be asked to play an even bigger role.

