    Report: Luka Doncic's Neck Injury Has 'Improved' Ahead of Mavericks vs. Clippers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2021

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic against the Golden State Warriors during an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's neck injury has "improved" as his team prepares for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.   

    He had previously been diagnosed with a cervical strain, which hasn't forced him out of action in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs.

    Doncic continues to be an offensive dynamo in his third season. He averaged 27.7 points, 8.6 assists and 8.0 rebounds. He also shot 47.9 percent from the floor and 35.0 percent from beyond the arc.

    The 22-year-old already earned his second All-Star nod and looks destined for another All-NBA accolade.

    The Mavs gained control of the series early on, taking the first two games. However, Los Angeles responded with two straight wins, the second of which came by 25 points on Monday. Doncic appeared to be hampered by his injury, going 9-of-24 for 19 points while finishing with six assists and four turnovers after averaging 35 points and nine assists in the first three games.

    If Doncic is closer to 100 percent, Dallas could potentially steal Game 5 and take back home-court advantage. A loss Wednesday would put the Mavs on the brink of elimination.

