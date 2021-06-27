X

    Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Through Calf Injury, Per Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2021

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) waits for an opening in Game 5 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
    Kathy Willens/Associated Press

    Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play in Sunday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks despite dealing with a calf injury.

    Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters Antetokounmpo is undergoing treatment but is expected to be "fine." He has been listed as probable on the injury report.

    It's unclear when Antetokounmpo suffered the injury. He had 25 points, nine rebounds and six assists in 29 minutes in Milwaukee's Game 2 victory Friday. 

    The two-time MVP has missed time with occasional injuries this season but has not been absent for long. He's played in 74 of the Bucks' 85 games (regular season and playoffs) and is averaging 28.9 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists during the postseason. 

    The Bucks would be a long shot to make the Finals without Antetokounmpo in the lineup, so his health will be paramount for the remainder of the series.

